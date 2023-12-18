'Dunki': SRK expresses gratitude to Diljit Dosanjh for 'Banda' track, calls him, "coolest in world"

Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film 'Dunki' is nearing its release date. The superstar unveiled the new track, titled 'Dunki Drop 6: Banda' today. SRK has all the praises for its singer Diljit Dosanjh. Praising him, he took to his Instagram stories and shared a video in which he thanked Diljit and said, "Diljit paaji thank you for this. You are the coolest in the world. Big big jhappi to you and want to tell you ki jis tarah se aap ye kara rahe ho na kya bolte hai ye vibe ye mujhe bhi seekha do thodi si..thank you I love you very much and jab milunga tab ek hug bhi milega aur ek bada sa kiss karunga aapko..love you very much paaji thank you once again."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a new track for his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'. Titled 'Dunki Drop 6: Banda' the song is sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the song which he captioned, "Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda....vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love. #DunkiDrop6 - #Banda song out now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023." The song revolves around SRK and his co-actors Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others in the film.

The makers unveiled the track in a special video titled 'Dunki Diaries' on Monday in which the lead cast Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are seen discussing the film, its narrative and the whole making process with the director Rajkumar Hirani. In the video, SRK told Hirani, in the video, "ek chul reh gayi" as he couldn't be in the film 'In and As' like Aamir Khan in 'PK' or Sanjay Dutt in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

In response, Hirani told SRK that he has made a special song dedicated to SRK in 'Dunki' titled 'Banda'. Later on, makers shared the song with the viewers. Earlier, Diljit has led his voice to the song 'Raula' in the film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' which featured SRK and Anushka Sharma.Helmed by Rajukmar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Recently, during a promotional event in Dubai, SRK heaped praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh said "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers. Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. 'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21. (ANI)

