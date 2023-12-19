Left Menu

Boxing-Wilder says Joshua's promoters don't want to lose their 'cash cow'

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said the main reason he has not fought Anthony Joshua yet is because the British boxer's promoters are afraid of losing their "cash cow". That's why the fight hasn't happened." Joshua, 34, said he is focused on the bigger picture. "I would love to fight for the IBF, and love to fight Deontay Wilder.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 10:08 IST
Boxing-Wilder says Joshua's promoters don't want to lose their 'cash cow'
Deontay Wilder Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said the main reason he has not fought Anthony Joshua yet is because the British boxer's promoters are afraid of losing their "cash cow". The pair will fight separate opponents on the same bill at a mega-show in Riyadh on Saturday, with former WBC title holder Wilder taking on Joseph Parker and Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, facing Otto Wallin.

Wilder and Joshua could fight each other next year if both win at the weekend, but while previous negotiations between the two camps reportedly broke down due to financial issues the American said that was not the case. "Money hasn't been the issue," he told BBC Sport.

"It comes with not having the heart, the will, the courage to step in the ring. "I don't really just blame it on Joshua. I blame it on his handlers, on his promotion and his management. Because let's face it Joshua is the cash cow of the company.

"Without him, no money is drawn into Matchroom. Not only do I feel Joshua is intimidated of me, but I feel his promoter is as well. That's why the fight hasn't happened." Joshua, 34, said he is focused on the bigger picture.

"I would love to fight for the IBF, and love to fight Deontay Wilder. Either are really good options," Joshua said. "The championship is worth much more to me, that's special, becoming three-time champion in the world. Then I'd defend it against Wilder."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023