GKB Opticals Celebrates the Third Season of Its Flagship Trunk Show - Wedding Edit

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India GKB Opticals, the foremost national optical retail chain, is gearing up to celebrate the third season of its flagship event – Wedding Edit. Started from Bengaluru on 5th December 2023, the luxurious trunk show will visit four metros in total - Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai & Mumbai, respectively and will draw the curtains on the season on 28th January 2024. In a country known for its opulent weddings, GKB Opticals aims to enhance the special occasion for fashion-forward individuals through Wedding Edit 3.0. While global designers have dedicated labels to celebrate weddings in style, the concept of accessorizing eyewear with wedding ensembles is yet to gain widespread attention. This season will focus on luxury brands like Maybach, Cartier, Bentley, Hublot, and Balmain.

The luxurious trunk show will showcase statement eyewear pieces not only for brides and grooms but also for those seeking eyewear options that seamlessly complement Indian attires, particularly for weddings and similar functions. Wedding Edit 3.0 is dedicated to elevating elaborate wedding looks, following the success of two previous seasons. GKB Opticals is set to unveil a new range of the Wedding Edit collection across four major cities – Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai. Similar to previous seasons, this year's event will feature a curated selection of wedding-special eyewear from premium to luxury brands, garnering appreciation from patrons in select cities over the years.

With a rich legacy spanning over 60 years, GKB Opticals has consistently strived to enhance its offerings, aiming to provide top-notch products and services to its patrons. Wedding Edit is another initiative by the retail chain to offer ultimate luxury to its customers, focusing on renowned luxury eyewear brands that are known for their design intricacies and finesse. Wedding Edit 3.0 presents an illustrious ensemble of iconic eyewear options, perfectly suited for grand Indian weddings, offering a specially crafted experience to luxury eyewear enthusiasts in select cities. Additionally, Wedding Edit 3.0 introduces brands like Fendi and Loewe to cater to maximalist fashion lovers.

Ms. Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands at GKB Opticals, shared, "In the era of online shopping, we recognize the need to continuously ideate and innovate to engage buyers and encourage in-store purchases. Launched in 2020, Wedding Edit was conceived to host a unique event, showcasing handpicked wedding-special eyewear options from premium to luxury jewelry eyewear brands, providing an exquisite shopping experience. The exclusivity of the collection extends to select stores only. With Wedding Edit 3.0, we aim to elevate the luxurious trunk show by including newer luxury eyewear brands and exploring intricate designs. Despite the title, Wedding Edit caters to buyers seeking options in the luxury eyewear segment, open to experimenting with styles, shades, and shapes, especially for parties or weddings. Key learnings from previous seasons have significantly contributed to curating the Wedding Edit 3.0 collection, and we hope the outcome will surpass expectations." About GKB Opticals A legacy of over 60 years and over 1 million patrons served – GKB Opticals' humble legacy started with its first retail store back in 1968 at Gariahat, Kolkata. Founded by visionary Mr. Brijendra Kumar Gupta, the company was awarded the "Most Admired Retail of the Year" in the eyewear category, at the MAPIC India Retail Awards, in 2022. The company also bagged the coveted title of the "Best Retail Eyewear Chain in Eastern Region" at the Times Business Award 2023, for the second consecutive year. With over 85 stores all over India, the ISO certified company, GKB Opticals offers quality eyewear from a vast portfolio of international and home brands.

Website: gkboptical.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: GKB Opticals Wedding Edit 3.0 collection is covering 4 metros starting from Bengaluru. The collection will be exclusively available at selected doors of GKB Opticals

