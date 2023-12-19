Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Left Menu

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car.

Jonathan Majors Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car. Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Walt Disney- owned Marvel said the studio had dropped the actor from future projects. Majors portrayed a villain known as Kang the Conqueror in this year's "Ant-Man" movie and was scheduled to play the lead role in 2026 release "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

