Now Open - Fireback Goa

Fireback is an exciting new Thai restaurant and bar from EHV International. Hidden behind an old Portuguese bungalow, Fireback serves authentic Thai food at a picturesque riverside setting in Siolim, Goa. The name is inspired by the Thai national bird, the Siamese Fireback, and also speaks to the fire-grilled cooking behind many of the restaurant's dishes.

Multi award-winning chef, David Thompson, is the Culinary Director for Fireback. Chef Thompson's legendary authentic Thai curries and stir fries anchor a vast menu of small plates and grills. The concept is equally led by its unique beverage program with cocktails inspired by Thai ingredients. Chef David Thompson says, "What an exciting prospect. We are looking forward to making Fireback fly." Rohit Khattar, Founder Chairman EHV, says, ''In 1999 in New Delhi, we opened what was perhaps India's first pan Asian restaurant, 'Oriental Octopus'. I always nurtured the desire to open an authentic, approachable Thai restaurant and am delighted to have David Thompson, whose cuisine I have always admired, as Culinary Director for Fireback. Our accomplished team of 7 chefs led by veteran Chef Swatantra Gautam, were extensively trained in Bangkok and now are cooking with David in Goa. Our mixologist extraordinaire, Varun Sharma too travelled through Asia to bring an ideal cocktail list. We hope Goa enjoys Fireback." The Fireback menu showcases authentic Thai cooking in a lush, tropical setting, with flavors that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity. The cuisine is authentic and the service unfussy. The Josper grill that is centerstage, offers a host of grills and skewers – turmeric prawns; southern style pumpkin. There is a range of fluffy omelettes followed by small plates like salad of pomelo with toasted coconuts and shredded ginger on betel leaves; smoky grilled eggplant gorlae, and more.

Thai curries are showcased with an offering of massaman curry lamb, deep-fried pumpkin; soft shell crab, red curry; sour orange curry of river prawns with shredded green papaya, and much more, while stir-fries include green flat beans stir-fried with yellow beans, baby corn and minced chicken with thai basil, bird eye chillies. Some familiar dishes may be bold, fiery, and uncompromising.

The Thai-inspired cocktail list includes whisky with pickled galangal brine, gin with Thai basil and custard apple, and an innovate blend of rum, rice and mango that recalls the classic mango-rice dessert.

The restaurant is a modern glass house that steps down onto outdoor decks and a promenade overlooking the river. Dine by a fish pond or by the riverside with an outdoor bar taking centre stage. The stunning St. Anthony's Church in the distance presides over this unique setting. The capacity of Fireback is 80 between the indoor and outdoor seating.

The interiors and exteriors have been designed by London's Russell Sage Studio, coordinating closely with EHV's Director Design, Rashmi Khattar. Architect Pratap Naik has worked on an ideal structure for the glass house, working with EHV's Director of Development Vikas Bhasin, who was in charge of end-to-end project development and management.

Fireback is the latest concept from EHV International. Chef David Thompson is the Culinary Director. Chef Swatantra Gautam with over 20 years of experience in Asian cuisines, is the Brand Chef, Prantush Rai is the Head Chef and Kamal Kant Joshi is the Chef de Cuisine at Fireback Goa. Varun Sharma, EHV International's Head of Bars, has created a unique beverage program with innovative Thai cocktails. Head of Wines, Kevin Rodrigues has curated a wine list that compliments the unique Thai flavors. Operations are spearheaded by Nikita Ohri, reporting to COO Nitin Mathur.

EHV thanks the owners of Irada Home, the property that gives Fireback its lovely setting. Irada Home is a venture by +nineone, a hospitality and real estate investment firm led by Yash Malhotra.

Address: Fireback, At Irada Home, House No. 60/1 A1, Near St. Anthony's Church, Vaddy, Siolim- Bardez, North Goa 403517, Tel: +91 9209717970 www.firebackrestaurant.com Instagram: @firebackrestaurant Facebook: Fireback Restaurant Twitter: firebackthai About EHV (www.ehvinternational.com) EHV International, a part of the Old World Hospitality Group, owns and operates several path- breaking restaurants that are market leaders in their respective cuisines.

Indian Accent, New Delhi is renowned as the pioneering modern Indian restaurant worldwide and has garnered international acclaim for its cutting edge take on Indian cuisine. It has been on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 9 years and was again voted the No. 1 Restaurant in India by Condé Nast Traveller 2023. Indian Accent, New York opened in 2016 and has opened a hugely popular Mumbai outpost at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in 2023.

Comorin, which features regional Indian comfort food with an innovative bar has been voted 'The Best Restaurant Bar in India' (30 Best Bars) 2 years running, and this year was voted the No. 3 Restaurant in India by the jury at the Food Food Awards with Indian Accent voted as No. 1.

Koloman, a contemporary French restaurant, received the coveted 3 stars from the New York Times. It is the company's second restaurant in New York after Indian Accent, with a third one, a Bar, expected to open in early 2024.

HOSA, Goa has created quite a niche for itself with its unique take on South Indian cuisine. Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2023 awarded HOSA, 'Best Modern Indian' and 'Best Restobar' in Goa. It has also been awarded the 'Debutant Restaurant of the Year' and 'Restobar of the Year', both for the West Region at the ET Hospitality World Restaurants & Nightlife Awards 2023.

Fireb​ack is the newest addition to the EHV portfolio.

EHV International is poised to open several new restaurants in 2024-25 in India, as well as overseas. In addition to growing its existing 5 brands, there are several other new restaurant concepts being developed.

ENCL: Chef Profiles and Fact Sheet.

DAVID THOMPSON Culinary Director, Fireback Thai food has such great depth – the diversity of ingredients, deft balance of flavours, textures and seasonings and vast repertoire of dishes make it one of the world's great cuisines.' -David Thompson Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, it was 1986 when a young David Thompson first travelled to Thailand and was seduced by the country and its people, its culture and its cuisine. David's discovery of Thai food has led him to a stellar career – one that has received immense recognition as one of the world's most renowned chefs cooking Thai cuisine.

He is recognised as a world authority on Thai food, and his restaurants have won great acclaim the world over. His first solo venture, 'Darley Street Thai' (1992) won numerous awards, including best Thai restaurant in The Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide for every year it was open. 'Nahm' opened at the Halkin Hotel in London in 2001 to immediate critical success and was awarded a Michelin star within six months. 'Nahm' in Bangkok was included in the San Pellegrino World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards for 7 consecutive years from 2012 to 2018. It was also voted No. 1 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in 2014.

David received the 'London Chef of the Year' award at the Carlton Evening Standard Food Awards in 2003. He is the recipient of the James Beard Award for International Cooking and was awarded the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.

David currently operates two Michelin starred restaurants. 'Aaharn' opened in Hong Kong in 2018. An atelier restaurant, 'Aksorn' opened in old Bangkok in 2020. He co-founded Aylmer Aaharn, a multi-national Thai food group, with Simon Dewhurst in 2013.

The first Long Chim restaurant was opened at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore in late 2014, followed by a series of restaurants in Australia from 2015-2016. A successful pop-up of the restaurant marked the opening of the first RYSE Hotel in Seoul, South Korea in 2017 and following a 6 month pop up at Dubai Expo in October 2021, Long Chim opened in Riyadh in 2022.

His highly regarded cookbook, Thai Food, provides a comprehensive overview of Thai cuisine. Featuring over 300 recipes, it was released in 2002 and won every major cookbook award. David's second book, Thai Street Food, was published in 2010 and takes the reader on a journey into the streets and markets of Bangkok and beyond. This book was the genesis for Long Chim.

CHEF PROFILES SWATANTRA GAUTAM Brand Chef, Fireback Swatantra Gautam joined as a Management Trainee with the Old World Hospitality (OWH) group in 2003. 20 years later, he is back full circle to help lead the brand, Fireback, created by EHV International, an OWH group company.

Swatantra led a team of 7 chefs in a Thai cuisine workshop with Chef David Thompson (Culinary Director, Fireback), for over a month in Bangkok, after which Chef Thompson spent a month with the team to help Swatantra finalise the first menu for Fireback, Goa.

After Swatantra left OWH in 2008, he has held many positions including Regional Head Chef, Emirates Group Dubai; and Executive Chef with several companies such as DLF Golf Resorts Ltd, Radisson Hotels, Accor Group and Marriott hotels.

Dedicated to ensuring quality, value and culinary creativity, he has assimilated nuances and specialties of ethnic cuisines of Asia. His expertise is informed by the Asian philosophy of using natural seasonal flavors, and he is inspired by the simple love for food.

PRANTUSH RAI Head Chef, Fireback Goa Prantush Rai has 15 years of experience and like Swatantra, Prantush too has returned back to the OWH group after 10 years.

He was Chef de Partie at Oriental Octopus at Habitat World, IHC from 2010-2013. He then became Head Chef, Asia7 at Lite Bite Food, followed by Executive Chef at Ping's Café Orient (Pass Code Hospitality). Thereafter, he worked with Royal Orchid restaurant Dubai and was Executive Chef of Pa Pa Ya restaurant too.

KAMAL KANT JOSHI Chef de Cuisine, Fireback Goa With 20 years in the industry, Kamal began his career from Hotel Vasant Continental before he moved to The Lalit and thereafter to The Monk restaurant at Galaxy Hotel, Gurgaon. He was last Regional Chef for Massive restaurants, looking after the Bo Tai and Pa Pa Ya outlets in Delhi.

FACT SHEET Address Fireback, At Irada Home, House No. 60/1 A1, Near St. Anthony's Church, Vaddy, Siolim - Bardez, North Goa 403517 Reservations reservations.goa@firebackrestaurant.com Phone +91 9209717970 Social Media Handles instagram.com/ firebackrestaurant facebook.com/ firebackrestaurant twitter.com/ firebackthai Website www.firebackrestaurant.com Capacity Seats 80 people Average price per head Meal for 2: INR 2500 food only; INR 3500 with a cocktail each Opening time All 7 days Lunch: 12:00 pm – 3:30 pm Bar Bites & Drinks: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Dinner: 7:00 pm – midnight Parking Dedicated Free Parking Lot Management Ekatra Hospitality Ventures Pvt. Ltd Culinary Director David Thompson Brand Chef Swatantra Gautam Head Chef - Goa Prantush Rai Head of Bars Varun Sharma Head of Wines Kevin Rodrigues Assistant General Manager Nikita Ohri Press pressenquiries.goa@firebackrestaurant.com rakshandha.m@detales.in Marketing & Corporate Queries marketing@ehvinternational.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

