Left Menu

Saiyami Kher undergoes mixed martial arts training for 'Special Ops' third season

Actor Saiyami Kher took mixed martial arts training for her role in the third season of 'Special Ops'.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:10 IST
Saiyami Kher undergoes mixed martial arts training for 'Special Ops' third season
Actor Saiyami Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saiyami Kher took mixed martial arts training for her role in the third season of 'Special Ops'. Speaking about it, Saiyami said, " I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did 2 years ago. It's always special coming back to special ops. It's a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I hope this gets me a full-fledged action role soon."

'Special Ops' universe is created by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Divya Dutta. Meanwhile, Saiyami is basking in the success of 'Ghoomer'. In the film, she essayed the role of Anina, a determined athlete who due to an unfortunate accident loses her right arm, finds strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson. She shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Angad Bedi in the 'Ghoomer', which is directed by R Balki. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023