India's Favourite Gifting Brand FNP Unveils Christmas Collection and Embarks on #Employee Elves Mission for a Season of Giving

FNP (formerly Ferns N Petals) the unparalleled destination for heartfelt gifting experience, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its new Christmas Collection. Celebrate the season of love and sharing, that special joy of giving with over 500 new gifting items, thoughtfully brought together. The holidays are all about socializing with friends and family and what better way to do that than surrounded by sumptuous goodies delivered in a beautiful Box of Joy from FNP. Udyat Gutgutia, Director Category said, "As the holiday season takes centre stage, it holds special significance for us at FNP. Navigating through the myriad choices for Christmas and New Year gifts can be overwhelming. Recognizing the evolving needs of our customers, we've tailored our collection to offer personalized and relevant options, ensuring a seamless and joyous shopping experience. We are anticipating a 15-20% increase across various categories. We believe that the upcoming Holiday 2023 will be a bright spot, with our brand being the ultimate destination for those seeking the perfect, heartfelt gifts for their loved ones." Say goodbye to the hassle of Christmas gift shopping! FNP has simplified this ritual for customers looking for the perfect gift for the dear ones, colleagues, friends, and partners.

Immerse yourself in the art of thoughtful gifting with Personalized Christmas Baskets, stacked with delectable treats like ginger bread cookies, chocolate bouquets, dry fruits, coated almonds, pistachios, walnuts and rich plum cakes. This Holiday season, show you care with sweet and savory treats that pack a punch. After all everyone appreciates a present in edible form. FNP's gift hampers are crafted to ignite the festive spirit. From Christmas themed mugs, engraved candles, plush cushions, photo frames, self-reflection notepads monogramed with the names of loved ones to indoor plants, beautiful flower arrangements neatly strewn with white roses and daisies. For the little ones, the newly launched Kid's Collection boasts of a plethora of toys that promise to spark joy in their hearts. From cuddly crochet dolls and puppets to interactive art sets, FNP ensures that every gift radiates the magic of childhood wonder. The collection also includes ornamental wreaths, Christmas themed organizer boxes, personalised trinkets, twinkling strands of festive LED lights which will add a warmth and magical glow. After all 'tis the season not only to enjoy some delectable treats but also to deck the halls with awe inspiring Christmas decoration.

#Employee Elves To spread festive cheer, FNP introduces #Employee Elves, a heartening Christmas initiative in partnership with few remarkable NGOs in NCR: We Care Foundation - Sector 57 and Banjara Market Gurgaon along with Bright Star Academy. As a part of the festive endeavor, children from these NGOs will express their Christmas wishes on special cards.

The brand's dedicated employees will procure the gifts which will be distributed to the enthusiastic young recipients. The initiative stands as a poignant expression of the brand's unwavering dedication to spreading joy and brightening the season for those in need. It encapsulates the belief that Christmas's true magic resides in giving and sharing happiness.

FNP promises an exquisite journey through sentimentality, offering a tapestry of emotions woven into each carefully selected presents. So bundle up in front of the fire, beneath the Christmas tree, with your loved ones to unwrap your favourite gift box and enjoy with others.

