Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ concludes filming

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that "Do Patti", starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, has finished shooting and will be released on its platform in 2024.

Billed as a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of north India, the movie is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB.

Netflix shared the news on its official Instagram page and posted a photo of the two actors from the film's set.

''Anddd it's a WRAPPP! The exciting journey of #DoPatti comes to an end, arriving in 2024, only on Netflix! #DoPattiOnNetflix #ComingSoon,'' the streamer said.

"Do Patti" is the maiden production of Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon's newly-launched banners Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively.

The film marks the second collaboration between Kajol and Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 film "Dilwale".

