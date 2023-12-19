Left Menu

Poet Sukrita Paul Kumar wins 2023 Tagore Literary Prize

It also recognises works towards human rights and world peace with the Social Achievement Prize.The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize for social achievement was awarded to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee for his contributions to societal welfare.

The sixth edition of the Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was awarded to poet-critic Sukrita Paul Kumar for her book, ''Salt & Pepper: Selected Poems''. An amount of USD 10,000, a Tagore statue and a certificate for contribution to literature was given to Kumar at the award ceremony on Monday.

''Receiving the sixth Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize is a deeply humbling experience. This recognition not only validates my artistic journey but also emphasizes the universality of storytelling in connecting diverse cultures. I am profoundly thankful for this acknowledgement,'' said the 74-year-old poet.

Founded in 2018 by US-based publisher Peter Bundalo, the award is a platform for world peace, literature, art, education and human rights. It also recognises works towards human rights and world peace with the Social Achievement Prize.

The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize for social achievement was awarded to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee for his contributions to societal welfare. ''Being awarded the Tagore Prize for Social Achievement is a profound honor. This recognition underlines the importance of addressing societal issues and underscores the impact of collective efforts in shaping a better world,'' said Banerjee in a statement.

Last year, the prize was given to journalist-author Raj Kamal Jha for his novel ''The City and The Sea''.

