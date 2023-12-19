Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:32 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' delves into dark world of superhero youth; Film in 2024: 'Barbie' early awards nods, delayed movies top releases and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' delves into dark world of superhero youth

Breakout star Lizze Broadway revels in her TV show “Gen V,” the spin-off of Emmy-nominated Prime Video series “The Boys,” because it has the courage to go where many shows won't by touching on political and social issues. “Not only is it a superhero show, we’re telling a story of humans, and I think that’s the most compelling thing - that people can see themselves in these characters,” said Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer, a character who can dramatically change her size by eating or purging.

Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car. Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Walt Disney- owned Marvel said the studio had dropped the actor from future projects. Majors portrayed a villain known as Kang the Conqueror in this year's "Ant-Man" movie and was scheduled to play the lead role in 2026 release "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

Film in 2024: 'Barbie' early awards nods, delayed movies top releases

From delayed sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" to the held-up third "Deadpool" movie, 2024 will see some major movie releases as the industry recovers from this year's twin Hollywood strikes which halted film production. Awards season kicks off the year, with smash hit "Barbie" leading the Golden Globe nominations with nine nods. Historical drama "Oppenheimer", which featured in a summer box office clash with "Barbie" dubbed "Barbenheimer," has eight nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

