Left Menu

'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise

Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon he added.Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.Twenty years, wow, seems like yesterday I thank you all for loving Munna Circuit so much, the 55-year-old actor posted alongside a still from the movie.Actor Boman Irani remembered Munna Bhai MBBS as the breakthrough film of his career.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:59 IST
'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of ''Munna Bhai'' series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, ''Munna Bhai MBBS''.

Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi. ''Munna Bhai MBBS'', which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote, ''Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments.'' ''Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!'' he added.

Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.

''Twenty years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much,'' the 55-year-old actor posted alongside a still from the movie.

Actor Boman Irani remembered ''Munna Bhai MBBS'' as the ''breakthrough film'' of his career. He played the fan-favourite role of J C Asthana.

''If we are still speaking of it with so much love I can safely say it will be remembered for another 20. What's the reason? While the film is a comedy. That maybe. But the staying power is the fact that it is ALL HEART.

''It gave millions a reason to be nicer and kinder and a little more understanding of other people. Heart. Heart. Heart. As long as it beats with kindness. There is always hope. Love you all for the never ending love and support for all these years. #20YearsOfMunnaBhaiMBBS,'' he posted on Instagram.

''Munna Bhai MBBS'' was followed by a 2006 sequel ''Lage Raho Munna Bhai'', which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles.

The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023