Swaroop Nagar rape: Father demands death for landlord

Later, when police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby area, they got to know that the girl was lured with a car ride by the familys 52-year-old landlord, who took her to some isolated place raped and murdered her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The father of the nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped, and murdered in north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, has demanded death for the accused. ''The accused is our landlord and stays around 500 metres away from our one-room set. He kidnapped my daughter, took her to some unknown location in his car and raped her. Capital punishment is the right action for him,'' he told PTI over phone.

The family members of the girl and several other people held a protest near her house and demanded a strict action against the landlord. According to the police, on December 12, around 8.30 pm, they got a call about the kidnapping of a nine-year-old girl. An FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was booked and teams were formed to search the girl. Later, when police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby area, they got to know that the girl was lured with a car ride by the family's 52-year-old landlord, who took her to some isolated place raped and murdered her.

