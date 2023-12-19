Left Menu

TTD carries out centuries-old cleansing ritual at Lord Venkateswara temple

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:31 IST
TTD carries out centuries-old cleansing ritual at Lord Venkateswara temple
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, carried out the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a centuries-old temple cleansing ritual on Tuesday.

TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy noted that the cleansing ritual was observed to retain the divinity of the temple.

''The unique fete includes cleaning of the main temple, sub shrines, puja utensils with an aromatic ingredient called Parimalam, an age-old tradition since several centuries,'' said Reddy, who also actively took part in the ritual, using a water jet.

According to the chairman, the aromatic mixture of Parimalam acts as a disinfectant and enhances the divinity and the vibrant charm of the temple.

A large number of TTD employees and priests participated in the ritual between 6 am and 10 am.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer visited the temple on Tuesday and offered prayers.

