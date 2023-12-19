Left Menu

Odisha: Six year girl kidnapped from Deogarh, found in Sundargarh

However, one Laxmikant Mishra, a resident of the Badagaon area of Sundargarh district, heard a girl crying around 3.30 am.

Odisha: Six year girl kidnapped from Deogarh, found in Sundargarh
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Odisha's Deogarh district was found in neighbouring Sundargarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl was kidnapped from Deogarh on Monday evening when she was returning from tuition with her grandmother. Two people came on a bike and accosted them. Then they snatched the girl and sped away, the police said.

The girl's father, an established cloth merchant of Deogarh, immediately informed the police about the incident. Deogarh police launched a manhunt to nab the kidnappers. Search and raids were conducted at different places in the district.

However, one Laxmikant Mishra, a resident of the Badagaon area of Sundargarh district, heard a girl crying around 3.30 am. He immediately opened the door of his house and found a girl in front of his gate.

''The girl was crying and was saying to save her. She then immediately ran and hugged me and pleaded to save her,'' Mishra told reporters this morning.

Speaking to the media, the father of the girl said, ''By God's grace and for Mishra I got back my daughter. He is like God to me''.

Deogarh SP Pradyumna Kumar Mishra said the kidnappers had abandoned the child at the Badagaon village in fear of arrest as the news spread in the entire area.

''Soon after getting information about the abduction, We have sealed all entry and exit points. So, they went to Sundargarh and contacted a hotel to spend the night there. The hotel staff, after watching the news on the TV channel, informed the police. When we reached there, the kidnappers had left the place,'' said the SP.

The girl was rescued safely this morning and she is now with her family. It was suspected that the girl was kidnapped for ransom, the SP said.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

