K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations -media

Police had been investigating the singer and rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol. On Tuesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police decided not to charge the former leader of the K-pop band BIGBANG for alleged drug use after they had not obtained testimonies to support the charges against him, Yonhap News Agency reported.

K-Pop star G-Dragon has been cleared of allegations of illegal drug use by South Korean police, according to media reports. Police had been investigating the singer and rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Tuesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police decided not to charge the former leader of the K-pop band BIGBANG for alleged drug use after they had not obtained testimonies to support the charges against him, Yonhap News Agency reported. Reuters could not immediately reach the police or G-Dragon for comment on Wednesday.

G-Dragon, a fashion muse and a writer of many hit songs, had strongly denied the allegations, showing up at a police station last month for questioning to prove his innocence. In a sit-down interview with Yonhap News TV last month, the 35-year-old star again denied any illegal drug use. "I have never used drugs, received or given drugs from or to anyone," he said, referring to negative drug test results.

A series of drug charge arrests, including of chaebol heirs and celebrities, has prompted authorities to vigorously pursue a crackdown on narcotics and increase customs inspections. South Korea has tough drug laws, and crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

