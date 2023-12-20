Left Menu

Documentary on Bengali actor Aparna Sen selected for world premiere at Rotterdam film fest

such a person is rare in todays world.Secondly, in my 15 years of cinematic journey, I have never been able to crack Rotterdam. I have been to many other top film festivals but always thought Rotterdam was a tough nut to crack.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 09:43 IST
Documentary on Bengali actor Aparna Sen selected for world premiere at Rotterdam film fest
A documentary on legendary Bengali film actor Aparna Sen has been selected for world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, its director Suman Ghosh said.

Ghosh, who had earlier made documentary 'The Argumentative Indian' (2019), tracing the life and works of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, said he was thrilled with the fresh development regarding his work on Aparna Sen.

''I am thrilled to share the news that my documentary on Aparna Sen – 'Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen' -- has been selected to have its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in January 2024,'' he posted on social media.

Ghosh said the selection at the Rotterdam film festival was very special for him.

''First of all, the joy to make a film on someone whom I deeply love and respect both as a person and a filmmaker... such a person is rare in today's world.

''Secondly, in my 15 years of cinematic journey, I have never been able to crack Rotterdam. I have been to many other top film festivals but always thought Rotterdam was a tough nut to crack. The main satisfaction of entering such a top film festival is that I might have been able to make something which might be universal. That is how I see my subject,'' he said.

Ghosh, whose film 'Kabuliwala' starring Mithun Chakraborty is set for release soon, had earlier made a feature film 'Basu Poribar' (2019) casting thespian Soumitra Chatterjee and Aparna Sen.

Sen had in 1985 directed 'Parama', casting Rakhi Gulzar among others.

