Left Menu

NSD's Repertory Company stages musical play 'Babuji'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:14 IST
NSD's Repertory Company stages musical play 'Babuji'
  • Country:
  • India

The National School of Drama's Repertory Company is presenting a musical play, titled ''Babuji, an adaptation of a short story by writer Mithleshwar.

Based on the folk art form of Nautanki, the stage show opened to audiences on Friday and will run till December 25 at NSD's Abhimanch Auditorium.

The Repertory Company of the NSD is one of the oldest and foremost theatre performing wings in the country.

Adapted for the stage by Vaibanshu Yadav, ''Babuji'' revolves around the trials and tribulations of Babuji (Lallan Singh) who wants to follow his passion of music and dance but is not supported in his endeavours by his wife and family.

Few years later, after successfully forming a Nautanki company, he gets an invite to perform with his company at his own daughter's marriage.

The play exhibits a diverse feeling of pain, joy and aspiration of Babuji in a musical form. It is directed by Rajesh Singh, an alumnus of the NSD and the UK's London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA). He is also the present chief of NSD's Repertory Company.

''It's a musical play with folk theatrical elements. These plays used to be produced during the 90s but now such plays are rarely produced. I am trying to streamline such plays embedded in Indian folk form. This play is being presented by professional artists. People across all ages can enjoy it. It is a kind of play that one can enjoy with their families,'' Singh said.

He believes stage productions like ''Babuji'' need to be presented to the younger generation so that they could ''understand more about Indian art and culture''.

''This is a good initiative. We wanted children to be a part of this play so we kept a special show at 11 am,'' he added.

The tickets for the shows of ''Babuji'' are available at Bookmyshow.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023