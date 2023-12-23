'City On Fire': A memoir encompassing stories of Aligarh's Bona Daku, lock workers et al

The exploits of the 'Dwarf Dacoit' or 'Bona Daku' belong to the folklore of which Indian city? ''City On Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh'', a coming-of-age memoir of journalist, writer and documentary film-maker Zeyad Masroor Khan growing up in a Muslim neighbourhood in the old town in the 1990s, a time marked by profound political, cultural, and economic metamorphosis, writes how Bona Daku roamed on the potholed streets of Aligarh in the early 20th century.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, is an exploration of imagined histories and fractured realities, grief and love in today's India, as it is a paean to the hope of continued unity, to an idea of India.

Through personal anecdotes, reportage, and street conversations he heard as a boy, Khan delves into the resilience and humour of Aligarh's neighbourhoods, offering a satirical yet heartfelt reflection on the transformation of his neighbourhood, the city and the nation.

Bona Daku is considered the richest thief in Aligarh's crime history.

He was so wealthy that he built his personal fortress on the outskirts of the city, a palace with an expertly designed array of little caves beneath it, where only the clever dwarf could enter. Nobody dared enter these caves to catch him, the book says.

As mentioned in it, the reason, according to an over-smart boy at a dhaba holding court outside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), was simple: ''Only Bona Daku could enter this place. If an enemy tried to attack him, he would make his way through the little caves and attack his adversary from behind.'' Khan says such things never came to pass.

According to urban legend, the robber lived a long life without fearing taller townsmen and inefficient cops. Nobody knows the truth of this story, but many who sit at Aligarh's dhabas believe it to be true - as if they had personally visited the legendary dacoit in his fortress and drank a cup of dhaba tea with him, the author says.

''This story brings us to an inextricable part of Aligarh's culture, the phenomenon of slight exaggeration. Everyone I know here tends to slightly exaggerate whatever they say. Sometimes, it takes the shape of half-cooked stories or outright lies, all of them more intriguing than the truth. The moral of the story? If somebody from Aligarh tells you a story, best take it with a grain of salt,'' he says.

The book also talks about the indestructible lock workers of Aligarh's old town.

Khan says he saw the lock workers always covered in black, the colour of the grease that covered their facial features and their bodies, making them indistinguishable from each other.

''Blackness would cover the walls of the workshop and their tools. These men would sit hours in front of their noisy machines and work continuously for long stretches. They'd flick the multiple metal parts with their sweaty palms, making music from their tools. Their days were spent amid sounds of welding machines and clanging metal.

''Some would be novices who'd shine metal parts or rub belt buckles in the sand. Veterans would immerse hundreds of bunched keys in yellow acid, its cancerous smoke fumes filling their lungs - and those of their unfortunate neighbours,'' he writes.

Khan then writes about the spirits that inhabit the trees in the old neighbourhood of Aligarh.

In modern Upar Kot, every lane has three kinds of homes: poor homes, rich homes and the 'Manzils'.

''The poor homes belong to the workers. Their walls await the day when the owners can afford a fresh coat of paint. The curtains on the windows are old bedsheets or jute bags. The stairwells are narrow and dark. In rooms too small for their families, utensils, tools and clothes find company under worn-out beds,'' the book says.

''On the contrary, the rich homes are too tall to be missed. They belong to a handful of lucky traders or factory owners. Sometimes reaching up to four or five storeys, they tell a tale of disposable money. Inside are decorated rooms with plastic paints and glossy showpieces, some never used. Uninterested in blending in, these homes were built to stand out from the surrounding poverty. Mostly, they come across as ugly anomalies,'' it says.

''The Manzils are basically in-between homes, originally constructed by a resourceful ancestor whose sole purpose in life seemed to be building a home for future generations. Caught between a glorious past and a harsh present, their inhabitants can be rich or poor. Plants sprout from corners or slither from centuries-old walls…,'' it adds.

