Tricity Churches' Association organises advance Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh

Christmas is all about merry-making with family and friends. It is a time to spread the message of love and brotherhood. On this festivity, Tricity Churches' association has organised an advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:53 IST
Advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Christmas is all about merry-making with family and friends. It is a time to spread the message of love and brotherhood. On this festivity, Tricity Churches' association has organised an advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh. A massive procession has been taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments. The Christian community enjoyed being a part of it and exhibiting their enthusiasm and devotion.

A devotee who took part in it told ANI, "It is an important occasion and a very auspicious day. We are organising a rally to spread the message of Prabhu Yesho. He taught us to love everyone, and we are spreading the same message of unity and harmony throughout the city." Another devotee also expressed her happiness and said, "We are celebrating the birthday of Prabhu Yeshu and I wish everyone to stay happy and blessed."

"Today's Sobha Yatra was taken out to meet people of all religions on the birthday of Jesus Christ. Lord Jesus Christ did not choose any palace He was born for all mankind. December 25th brings the message that we should repent from our sins. He is our God and Father," said Father of the church in the Tricity. Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks running up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before Christmas. (ANI)

