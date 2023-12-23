Left Menu

Vatican to publish never-before-seen homilies by Pope Benedict XVI during his 10-year retirement

It is a meditation on the figure of Joseph that Benedict delivered on December 22, 2013, just a few months after he became the first pope in 600 years to resign.Benedict died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95.His longtime spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, who heads the Ratzinger Foundation, is curating the collection.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:08 IST
Vatican to publish never-before-seen homilies by Pope Benedict XVI during his 10-year retirement
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Vatican next year will publish a collection of never-before-seen homilies delivered by the late Pope Benedict XVI during his private Sunday Masses, most of them penned during his 10-year retirement, officials said Saturday.

The consecrated women who tended to Benedict during his pontificate and retirement recorded the homilies as he delivered them, and have now transcribed them for publication by the Vatican's publishing house.

Thirty of the homilies date from Benedict's pontificate, while around 100 more are from his retirement, said a statement from the publisher, the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation and the Vatican's communications office. All are in Italian, the German-born theologian's adopted language.

The Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, in conjunction with Germany's Welt am Sonntag, published the first of the homilies Saturday. It is a meditation on the figure of Joseph that Benedict delivered on December 22, 2013, just a few months after he became the first pope in 600 years to resign.

Benedict died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95.

His longtime spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, who heads the Ratzinger Foundation, is curating the collection. Organizers of the project said the homilies don't contain any news or theological novelties, but rather are of "substantial spiritual nutrition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023