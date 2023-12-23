Left Menu

Nursing team at AMRI hospital in Kolkata celebrates Christmas

As Christmas is just around the corner, the nursing team at AMRI Hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria celebrates Christmas and sings carols.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:20 IST
Nursing team at AMRI hospital in Kolkata celebrates Christmas
Nursing team at AMRI Hospital celebrates Christmas (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Christmas is just around the corner, the nursing team at AMRI hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria celebrates Christmas and sings carols. They participated in the celebration with zeal and excitement. The hospital's entire corner was decked out with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and other ornamental stuff. It made the hospital's environment happier and more positive for both staff members and patients who are ill.

The festival celebration is just around the corner. Images and videos from around the country reveal that people are thrilled about the celebration. Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide.

Recently, on this festivity, Tricity Churches' association has organised an advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh. A massive procession was taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments. The Christian community enjoyed being a part of it and exhibiting their enthusiasm and devotion.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks running up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations up. Some people also have Advent Calendars. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023