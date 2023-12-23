Left Menu

UP man ends life by jumping into Ganga

23-12-2023
A 47-year-old man allegedly died by jumping into Ganga river here, minutes after speaking with his wife over a video call, police said on Saturday. Divers have been deployed to recover the body, they said.

Sanjay Gulti, a resident of Noida, allegedly ended his life by jumping into the Ganga canal here on Friday night, Muradnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said.

''Before taking the extreme step, Gulti spoke to his wife on a video call from his phone and bid her goodbye. He also told her he was committing suicide to get rid of his life,'' Solanki said.

Gulti's wife told the police that the deceased had made such calls in the past as well, he said.

The police have recovered Gulti's car which was parked near the bridge of the canal and handed it over to his family members, the SHO added.

The operation to recover the body was halted in the evening due to inadequate light. It will be resumed on Sunday morning, Solanki added.

