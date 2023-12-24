Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a car crash near the city of El Paso, Texas, according to the band and media reports. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.
"Laura was a bright light … her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," the band said in the statement.
