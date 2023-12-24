Left Menu

Churches in Ujjain decorated and lit up ahead of Christmas

The churches around the country are all decked up for the celebration of the festivity. Preparations are going on in full swing for Christmas in the Catholic churches of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Churches in Ujjain decorated for Christmas (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Christmas in India is a distinct blend of local traditions, complete with various cuisines and decorations. The celebrations vary from place to place, but they are no less significant and the yuletide atmosphere is no less dreary. The churches around the country are all decked up for the celebration of the festivity. Preparations are going on in full swing for Christmas in the Catholic churches of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The decorative work in the Catholic Church on Dewas Road is likewise done with zeal and it is ongoing even at night. In the church, a very beautiful tableau of Lord Jesus is being created, and the entire premises is being decorated with little lamps, which is quite appealing. Father Kisincher told ANI, "December 25 is a very important day for the Christian people. Our God, our Savior took birth on earth as a human being. We are preparing for it. We went to the homes of Christian people for carol songs and on Christmas, our Father will offer a special prayer."

In the visuals, devotees can be seen dancing along with the Santa Claus on Christmas songs and expressing their happiness and excitement for on the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

