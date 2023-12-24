Kerala Governor, Speaker wish people on Christmas eve
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.
In a message, Khan said the festival conveys the message of 'Peace on Earth' and wished the people that may the celebration of Christmas enrich unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity.
''My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the blissful occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.
''Christmas, which extols the glory of God, conveys the message of ‘Peace on Earth’, reinforcing our faith in love, compassion and forgiveness, which Lord Jesus taught the world. May the celebration of Christmas enrich our unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity,'' Khan said.
In his message, Shamseer wished merry Christmas to the people of the state and said the beauty of mutual love and compassion makes the celebrations a heartwarming experience.
''The sweetness of the cake is not the colour, the size or its taste, but the joy of sharing it,'' Shamseer said, adding ''May this Christmas also be the rebirth of humanity,''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress distances itself from party MP Dhiraj Sahu after huge cash unearthed in I-T raids
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023; Savanah Leaf explores empathy with debut film 'Earth Mama' and more
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of central Peru -EMSC
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023; Savanah Leaf explores empathy with debut film 'Earth Mama' and more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Peru