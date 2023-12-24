Left Menu

Kerala Governor, Speaker wish people on Christmas eve

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2023
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, Khan said the festival conveys the message of 'Peace on Earth' and wished the people that may the celebration of Christmas enrich unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity.

''My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the blissful occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

''Christmas, which extols the glory of God, conveys the message of ‘Peace on Earth’, reinforcing our faith in love, compassion and forgiveness, which Lord Jesus taught the world. May the celebration of Christmas enrich our unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity,'' Khan said.

In his message, Shamseer wished merry Christmas to the people of the state and said the beauty of mutual love and compassion makes the celebrations a heartwarming experience.

''The sweetness of the cake is not the colour, the size or its taste, but the joy of sharing it,'' Shamseer said, adding ''May this Christmas also be the rebirth of humanity,''.

