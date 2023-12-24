Left Menu

Goa Archbishop prays for peace in Christmas message, cites strife in Holy Land

Say No to weapons, Yes to Peace, the Archbishop said in his message.Christians believe that, at the first Christmas, around two thousand years ago, the Creator God chose to walk with us and take part in our joys, sorrows, aspirations and anxieties, he said.This Christmas let us pray for peace in the world, beginning with the Holy Land.

Goa Archbishop prays for peace in Christmas message, cites strife in Holy Land
Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao prayed for peace in the world in his Christmas message, pointing out that the place where Jesus Christ was born, Bethlehem in Palestine, was ''without peace today''.

In his message released on Sunday on the eve of Christmas, the Archbishop said, ''My mind and heart go to the place where He chose to be born and where He was hailed as the Prince of Peace.'' ''That place is Bethlehem in Palestine, a place without peace today, where innocent lives are mercilessly being snuffed out in their thousands!'' he said, a reference to the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been ensuing since October 7.

''Our Pope Francis has recently made yet another frantic appeal for a ceasefire in these words: ''Please! Say No to weapons, Yes to Peace!,'' the Archbishop said in his message.

Christians believe that, at the first Christmas, around two thousand years ago, the Creator God chose to walk with us and take part in our joys, sorrows, aspirations and anxieties, he said.

''This Christmas let us pray for peace in the world, beginning with the Holy Land. And let us strive to be, in our personal lives, agents of hope, peace and love, values for which Christ was born, lived and died,'' he said.

He wished all a joyful Christmas and a New Year filled with divine blessings.

