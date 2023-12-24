Left Menu

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' nearing Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has earned Rs 295.7 crore at the worldwide box office in two days of its release, the makers on Sunday said.The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF films fame and produced by Hombale Films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:25 IST
'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' nearing Rs 300 crore mark at global box office
Prabhas-starrer ''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' has earned Rs 295.7 crore at the worldwide box office in two days of its release, the makers on Sunday said.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of ''KGF'' films fame and produced by Hombale Films. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The makers shared the latest box office collection (gross) on the official X page of ''Salaar''.

''The Hunting Season Begins... #SalaarCeaseFire dominates the global-box office, crossing Rs 295.7 crores (GBOC) (worldwide) in 2 Days,'' the post read.

The first part of the epic action saga raised Rs 178.7 crore registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- ''Pathaan'' and ''Jawan'', which had earned Rs 106 crore and Rs 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ''Animal'' which amassed Rs 116 crore on the first day.

''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

The sequel of the film is titled ''Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

