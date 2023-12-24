Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM and Speaker wish people on Christmas eve

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:51 IST
Kerala Governor, CM and Speaker wish people on Christmas eve
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker, A N Shamseer, on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.

In a message, Khan said the festival conveys the message of 'Peace on Earth' and wished people that may the celebration of Christmas enrich unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity.

''My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world, on the blissful occasion of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ.

''Christmas, which extols the glory of God, conveys the message of ‘Peace on Earth’, reinforcing our faith in love, compassion and forgiveness, which Lord Jesus taught the world. May the celebration of Christmas enrich our unity and social accord through empathy, generosity and fraternity,'' Khan said.

Extending his Christmas greetings to all Keralites, Vijayan said it is an occasion which radiates the light of hope.

''Celebrated all over the world, Christmas is an occasion celebrated by Keralites inculcating the values of love, harmony and brotherhood,'' Vijayan said in a message.

In his message, Shamseer wished merry Christmas to the people of the state and said the beauty of mutual love and compassion makes the celebrations a heartwarming experience.

''The sweetness of the cake is not the colour, the size or its taste, but the joy of sharing it,'' Shamseer said, adding ''May this Christmas also be the rebirth of humanity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023