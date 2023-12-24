Left Menu

Punjab Governor extends greetings on Christmas eve

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:38 IST
Punjab Governor extends greetings on Christmas eve
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday extended warm greetings to people on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In his message on Christmas eve, Purohit, said the life of Jesus Christ expounded the message of love, peace, mercy, compassion and tolerance to the entire mankind.

Christmas teaches us to keep learning the art of giving and receiving and making family, friends and acquaintances happy, he said.

''May this festival bring happiness, joy and prosperity in all our lives and the spirit of caring and sharing pervade our being,'' Purohit said.

''Let us rededicate ourselves to imbibe the essence of Jesus Christ's teachings for the welfare of humanity and strive ceaselessly for peace on earth and goodwill among men,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023