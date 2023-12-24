Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' earns over Rs 150 crore worldwide in three days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:42 IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' earns over Rs 150 crore worldwide in three days
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''Dunki'', the comedy drama headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised Rs 157.22 crore at the global box office, the makers on Sunday said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind ''Dunki'', shared the box office update on its official X page.

''The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we're so grateful!'' the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had grossed Rs 157.22 crore in worldwide box office collections.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The story of ''Dunki'', a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023