Shah Rukh greets fans days after 'Dunki' earns over Rs 150 crore worldwide

Days after ''Dunki'' hit the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday greeted his fans to thank them for showering love on the release of his third and last film for the year 2023.

''Dunki'', a comedy drama, has raised Rs 157.22 crore at the global box office, the makers said.

According to videos circulating on social media, Shah Rukh made an appearance on the balcony of his Bandra home Mannat for the admirers stationed outside. He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature arms wide open pose.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ''Dunki'' opened to tepid reviews upon its worldwide release on Thursday. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind ''Dunki'', shared the box office update on its official X page.

''The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we're so grateful!'' the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had grossed Rs 157.22 crore in worldwide box office collections.

The film is presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The story of ''Dunki'', a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', is written by Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. ''Dunki'' marks Shah Rukh's third and last film for 2023 after ''Pathaan'' and ''Jawan''.

