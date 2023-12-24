Left Menu

Popular Tamil comedy actor ‘Bonda’ Mani dies

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:33 IST
Well-known comedy actor 'Bonda' Mani died here due to ill-health, sources said on Sunday.

He was 60 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

The actor who had shot to fame by his unique expressions and dialogue delivery was under treatment for renal ailments.

He had also been treated at the Tamil Nadu Government's Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai.

According to his family, Mani collapsed at their house on Saturday night and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

''Father was the sole bread winner. The government and the Actor's union should help us,'' his son said in a video clip which went viral on social media.

The actor has acted in more than 250 films and flicks including 'Sundara Travels', 'Winner', 'and Aaru' are well known for his excellent performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

