Popular Tamil comedy actor ‘Bonda’ Mani dies

Well-known comedy actor 'Bonda' Mani died here due to ill-health, sources said on Sunday.

He was 60 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

The actor who had shot to fame by his unique expressions and dialogue delivery was under treatment for renal ailments.

He had also been treated at the Tamil Nadu Government's Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai.

According to his family, Mani collapsed at their house on Saturday night and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

''Father was the sole bread winner. The government and the Actor's union should help us,'' his son said in a video clip which went viral on social media.

The actor has acted in more than 175 films and flicks including 'Sundara Travels', 'Winner', 'and Aaru' are well known for his excellent performances.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family and to the members of the film fraternity.

'Bonda' Mani, a Sri Lankan Tamil, has garnered people's love and appreciation through his excellent performances in various movies and television serials, Palaniswami said.

''He was a star campaigner for the party and his campaign during election times has been commendable. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members and to the film fraternity,'' the leader of the opposition party in the assembly said.

