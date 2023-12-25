Left Menu

Christmas surprise: Ranbir, Alia reveal daughter Raha's face to the world

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 15:00 IST
Christmas surprise: Ranbir, Alia reveal daughter Raha's face to the world
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave a Christmas surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha. The star couple, who has been protective of Raha have finally posed with her for the paparazzi.

Ranbir was seen carrying his little princess in his arms with Alia. Raha was dressed in a beautiful white frock and had two cute little ponytails. Check out:

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1. 'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over Rs 500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023