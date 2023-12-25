Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna wishes 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on birthday

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday wished 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 15:15 IST
Rashmika Mandanna wishes 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on birthday
Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday wished 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rashmika shared a picture from sets of 'Animal' featuring Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In the picture, Rashmika is not visible but is seen making her signature heart pose with her fingers while Sandeep can be seen smiling. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY VANGA SIRRRRRRR..@SANDEEPREDDY.VANGA."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle. T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs." The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023