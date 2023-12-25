Ajay Devgn shares glimpse from his Christmas celebrations

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday shared a glimpse of his Christmas celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a blurry video of a decorated Christmas tree which he captioned, "My Christmas, warm, blurry and bright."

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavanand Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. (ANI)

