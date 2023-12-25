Left Menu

'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:54 IST
'Dunki' earns Rs 211.13 crore in first weekend
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ''Dunki'' has raised Rs 211.13 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers on Monday said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy drama opened to mixed reviews upon its release on Thursday. Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the production houses behind ''Dunki'', shared the box office update on its official X page.

''This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year!'' the banner captioned the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 211.13 crore worldwide in GBOC.

''Dunki'', based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The film is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023