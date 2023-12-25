Left Menu

Gaiety, fervour marks Christmas celebrations

Gaiety and religious fervour marked Christmas celebrations in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.Special services were held from midnight of December 24 till early this morning to celebrate the joyous occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ. In Chennai, the Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore Rev George Antonysamy presided over the Christmas holy mass held at the St Thomas Cathedral Basilica and national shrine, here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:09 IST
Gaiety, fervour marks Christmas celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Gaiety and religious fervour marked Christmas celebrations in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Special services were held from midnight of December 24 till early this morning to celebrate the joyous occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ. Attractive cribs, depicting Christ's birth set amidst pastoral scenes, were displayed to commemorate the occasion, at several places. In Chennai, the Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore Rev George Antonysamy presided over the Christmas holy mass held at the St Thomas Cathedral Basilica and national shrine, here. Parish priest Fr Arulraj and other priests joined him in the celebration. After the Mass, the Archbishop cut a mega cake and shared it with a few children first and then with others. Earlier, Holy Mass was conducted in English for the congregation at St Bede's School auditorium. The Kirk (St Andrew's Church), Annai Velankanni Shrine, and the St Thomas Mount Church in the city ushered in Christmas celebrations in a grand manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023