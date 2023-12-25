Pankaj Tripathi visits Siddhivinayak Temple on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

National-film award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi along with team 'Main Atal Hoon' on Monday visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple on the occasion of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Several pictures of the 'Mimi' actor surfaced on social media in which he is seen donning a white kurta pyjama.

Apart from him, producer Vinod Bhanushali, producer Sandeep Singh, and singer Dhvani Bhanushali also sought blessings at the temple. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi in the lead role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film has been written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

On the 99th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' starring Pankaj Tripathi dropped the first song from the film 'Desh Phele.' Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi treated fans with the first song on this special occasion.

The song takes into the world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev. Recently, the makers launched the trailer of the film, which revolves around the life of the former Prime Minister.

During the trailer launch, he opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic. He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). "I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans. I was even jailed for a week! Toh main uss raaste pe nikal chuka tha...I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna where I enrolled myself. Mujhe laga ki yeh behtar hai. Yahaan kam se kam bol ke acting hoti hai ki 'main acting kar raha hoon'," Pankaj quipped.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 19, 2024. (ANI)

