Salman Khan snapped at Mumbai airport ahead of his 58th birthday

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday was snapped at an airport in Mumbai ahead of his 58th birthday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:20 IST
Salman Khan (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Salman Khan on Monday was snapped at an airport in Mumbai ahead of his 58th birthday. The 'Dabangg' actor arrived at the airport in his white car. However, he didn't pose in front of the paps stationed at the location.

He was seen donning a grey shirt paired with black pants. On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. However, Salman has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

