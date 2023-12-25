Left Menu

"I am happy, I was given 'Atal Samman': BJP MP Hema Malini pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

BJP leader and actor Hema Malini on Monday attended the 'Atal Mahakumbh' programme on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:11 IST
"I am happy, I was given 'Atal Samman': BJP MP Hema Malini pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
BJP MP Hema Malini (Image: ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and actor Hema Malini on Monday attended the 'Atal Mahakumbh' programme on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While talking to the media, Hema Malini said, "I am very happy that today I was given 'Atal Samman'. I thank for this..."

She also paid floral tribute to the former PM on the special occasion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is observing the day as Good Governance Day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the national capital.

"On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation-building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
3
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023