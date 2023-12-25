Ranbir-Alia, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony
- Country:
- India
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash are among several film personalities who have been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.
According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.
''From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, pan India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event,'' Jain's sources said.
Previously, reports said Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty have also been invited to be part of the ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Are you for real": Riddhima Kapoor lauds brother Ranbir Kapoor's performance in 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' goes past Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' earns over Rs 750 crore at worldwide box office
Dhanush's third directorial titled 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'
Wobble Personal Audio Ropes in Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Its Brand Ambassador