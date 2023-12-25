Actor Kamaal Khan detained at Mumbai airport in 2016 case, taken to police station; released

Actor Kamaal R Khan was detained at Mumbai international airport on Monday in connection with an old case for allegedly posting vulgar text on social media against some female actors and models, police said.

He was taken to Versova police station and a notice was served to him before he was allowed to go, an official said.

The actor was detained based on a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by Versova police in the 2016 case for allegedly posting vulgar and lewd text on Twitter (now X) against more than a dozen actresses and models, the official said.

''Khan was brought to the police station. He was allowed to go after a notice was served to him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)