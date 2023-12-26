Entertainment News Roundup: Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.
