Entertainment News Roundup: Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch," the band, which renamed itself "The Chicks" in 2020, wrote on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

