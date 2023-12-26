Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor jet off for New Year vacation

After celebrating Christmas in Mumbai, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are now all set to ring in New Year 2024 out of town.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
After celebrating Christmas in Mumbai, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are now all set to ring in New Year 2024 out of town. On Tuesday morning, the two were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both posed for the paps and looked happy as they twinned in shades of grey. Their kids were also along with them but they did not pose for the shutterbugs.

It is not known at this moment where the couple will celebrate New Year. Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titlled film. Legendary actor Dharmendra is also a part of the project. He also has 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde in his kitty. The cast recently finished shooting for the film's first schedule.

Last week, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement. They wrote, "And it's a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!" The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, "Deva first schedule done and dusted."The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. On the other hand, Mira works as a wellness and beauty influencer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

