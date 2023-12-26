Left Menu

Dino Morea shares pictures with PM on Christmas lunch: 'Thank you for inviting us to your home'

Morea was most recently seen in the Malayalam film Bandra.

Actor-model Dino Morea on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him and other members of the Christian community to his residence here on the occasion of Christmas.

The prime minister hosted a Christmas lunch for the community at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday.

Morea, known for films such as ''Raaz'', ''Aksar'' and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'', shared a series of pictures with the PM on his official Instagram page.

''Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. ''To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir,'' the actor wrote.

Morea was most recently seen in the Malayalam film ''Bandra''.

