Dino Morea shares pictures with PM on Christmas lunch: 'Thank you for inviting us to your home'
Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir, the actor wrote.Morea was most recently seen in the Malayalam film Bandra.
- Country:
- India
Actor-model Dino Morea on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting him and other members of the Christian community to his residence here on the occasion of Christmas.
The prime minister hosted a Christmas lunch for the community at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday.
Morea, known for films such as ''Raaz'', ''Aksar'' and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'', shared a series of pictures with the PM on his official Instagram page.
''Christmas lunch was beautiful this year. Dear Sir, the Honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, thank you for inviting us to your home for a lovely Christmas lunch. ''To meet you and listen to you speak, and experience how gracious a host you are has been truly memorable. Thank you Sir,'' the actor wrote.
Morea was most recently seen in the Malayalam film ''Bandra''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morea
- Dino Morea
- Bandra
- Marg
- Aksar
- Malayalam
- Lok Kalyan
- Christian
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Exports decline marginally to USD 33.90 bn in Nov against USD 34.89 bn in year-ago month: Govt data.
Kerala govt condemns Lakshadweep's move to shift schools from Malayalam to English medium
J-K: Government rescues tourists after snowfall in Gulmarg
Drop in prices, wage hikes to shrink margin for tea estates in north India, Bengal, Assam: Report
Cricket-India demolish England by record margin to claim test win