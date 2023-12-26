'Dunki' earns Rs 256.40 crore worldwide

Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has added Rs 45.37 crore to its worldwide gross box office collection GBOC, taking the comedy dramas total earnings to Rs 256.40 crore within five days of its release.Based on real incidents, the Hindi film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has co-written the story with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:03 IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ''Dunki'' has added Rs 45.37 crore to its worldwide gross box office collection (GBOC), taking the comedy drama's total earnings to Rs 256.40 crore within five days of its release.

Based on real incidents, the Hindi film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has co-written the story with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It was released in theatres on Thursday.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Tuesday shared the box office update on its official X page.

''Yeh kahani badi pyaari hai. Tabhi toh... aapka pyaar milna jaari hai,'' the banner said in the post, which also stated that the film had earned Rs 256.40 crore worldwide in GBOC.

Unlike his previous two 2023 films ''Pathaan'' and ''Jawan'', which earned over Rs 1,000 crore each worldwide, ''Dunki'' has not been able to make a splash at the ticket window and has been receiving mixed reviews.

The film, based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

''Dunki'' is also facing tough competition from period action saga ''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'', which arrived in cinema halls on Friday.

''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' has grossed Rs 402 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend, according to Hombale Films. The makers of the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer claim the movie earned Rs 178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023.

The day one domestic earnings of ''Dunki'' stood at Rs 30 crore nett, which was significantly lower than both ''Pathaan'' and ''Jawan'', which had amassed Rs 55 crore and Rs 65.5 crore nett on their opening days in India, respectively.

''Dunki'' is also presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

