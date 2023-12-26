Left Menu

Rapper Kanye West apologies to Jewish community for antisemitic remarks

The artist formerly known as Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his antisemitic remarks that sparked a lot of criticism, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, sparked outrage last year with his erratic posts on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:21 IST
Rapper Kanye West apologies to Jewish community for antisemitic remarks

The artist formerly known as Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his antisemitic remarks that sparked a lot of criticism, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, sparked outrage last year with his erratic posts on social media. One of his posts had appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David. He also praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst. .... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," the musician, wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

After Ye went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media, he lost his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products. His remarks also led to restrictions on his social media accounts at the time. "I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," Ye wrote on Instagram in Hebrew on Tuesday.

"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023