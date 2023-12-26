Left Menu

Lt Col KBS Natt cremated with military honours in Jalandhar

Lieutenant Colonel KBS Natt, who died after being comatose for more than eight years following injuries suffered during a gunfight with terrorists in JKs Kupwara, was cremated with full military honours in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:01 IST
Lt Col KBS Natt cremated with military honours in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Colonel KBS Natt, who died after being comatose for more than eight years following injuries suffered during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kupwara, was cremated with full military honours in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Natt, a Sena Medal awardee, died at the Military Hospital in Jalandhar on Sunday. He had saved the lives of three men in his unit during the gunfight that took place in November 2015 and killed one terrorist.

Natt is survived by his wife Navpreet Kaur, two daughters -- 19-year-old Guneet and nine-year-old Asmeet, -- and his father, an army veteran himself. His eldest daughter lit the funeral pyre.

''I do not know how my story will end, but no one will say I gave up,'' his father read out Natt's last message, recorded on his mobile phone on WhatsApp and handed over to his family by the army after the Kupwara incident. His father said he never lost hope that his son would one day come out of the coma and took care of him all these years. ''He fought with his injuries and ultimately it was God's will which has taken place,'' he said. ''I am very proud of his son, he has done his duty,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023