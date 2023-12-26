Lt Col KBS Natt cremated with military honours in Jalandhar

Lieutenant Colonel KBS Natt, who died after being comatose for more than eight years following injuries suffered during a gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kupwara, was cremated with full military honours in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Natt, a Sena Medal awardee, died at the Military Hospital in Jalandhar on Sunday. He had saved the lives of three men in his unit during the gunfight that took place in November 2015 and killed one terrorist.

Natt is survived by his wife Navpreet Kaur, two daughters -- 19-year-old Guneet and nine-year-old Asmeet, -- and his father, an army veteran himself. His eldest daughter lit the funeral pyre.

''I do not know how my story will end, but no one will say I gave up,'' his father read out Natt's last message, recorded on his mobile phone on WhatsApp and handed over to his family by the army after the Kupwara incident. His father said he never lost hope that his son would one day come out of the coma and took care of him all these years. ''He fought with his injuries and ultimately it was God's will which has taken place,'' he said. ''I am very proud of his son, he has done his duty,'' he added.

