Rapper Ye, the former Kanye West, apologizes in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community on Tuesday for his past antisemitic remarks, saying he sought forgiveness and regretted any pain that his words had caused. The artist sparked outrage last year with his antisemitic social media posts, including one that appeared to accuse musician Sean "Diddy" Combs of being controlled by "the Jewish people" and another that appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The Anti-Defamation League advocacy group, which documents antisemitism, had described the musician's remarks as inflammatory and conspiratorial. It said he was directly referenced in 59 antisemitic incidents tracked by the group during 2022. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst. .... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," the musician wrote on Instagram in Hebrew.

After Ye went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media, he lost his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products. His remarks also led to restrictions on his social media accounts at the time. "I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future," Ye wrote.

"Your forgiveness is important to me," he wrote, adding that he was committed to making amends and advancing unity. The rapper's comments on social justice issues have also sparked controversy, including in 2022 when he used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah. The same year he wore a shirt with "White Lives Matter" on it at Paris Fashion Week.

